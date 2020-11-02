UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan To Introduce Curfew Over Surge In COVID-19 Contagion - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 42 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:26 PM

Jordan to Introduce Curfew Over Surge in COVID-19 Contagion - Prime Minister

The Jordanian government has decided to impose a night curfew from November 10, when the results of the parliamentary elections will be announced, due to a surge in COVID-19 contagion in the kingdom, Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Jordanian government has decided to impose a night curfew from November 10, when the results of the parliamentary elections will be announced, due to a surge in COVID-19 contagion in the kingdom, Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said on Monday.

"A curfew will be imposed an hour after the announcement of the results of the parliamentary election (November 10) and it will last until 6 a.m. [04:00 GMT) on Sunday, November 15," Khasawneh said at a press conference.

The prime minister also announced his intention to strengthen control over the wearing of masks and the observance of social distance. The politician stressed the importance of banning mass gatherings and increasing curfews at night.

The curfew will last from 10 p.m to 6 a.m. As part of the intensified measures to combat the pandemic, tourist facilities and public beaches, including those located in private hotels throughout the kingdom, are closed starting from Monday.

Jordan has confirmed 3,259 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours and 37 fatalities. A total of 75,866 cases of the infection and 866 fatalities were confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Jordanian authorities previously announced the introduction of a curfew on Fridays (a day off in the country) until the end of this year.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister November Sunday From Government P

Recent Stories

Race to save whales in Sri Lanka's biggest mass st ..

9 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns petitions against Sindh Hig ..

9 minutes ago

PTI govt to complete its constitutional tenure : A ..

9 minutes ago

Bulgaria police to cover virus ambulance shortage

11 minutes ago

FM shares concerns with German counterpart over ri ..

11 minutes ago

SSP internal accountability assumes charge

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.