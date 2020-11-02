Jordan to Introduce Curfew Over Surge in COVID-19 Contagion - Prime Minister

The Jordanian government has decided to impose a night curfew from November 10, when the results of the parliamentary elections will be announced, due to a surge in COVID-19 contagion in the kingdom, Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Jordanian government has decided to impose a night curfew from November 10, when the results of the parliamentary elections will be announced, due to a surge in COVID-19 contagion in the kingdom, Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said on Monday.

"A curfew will be imposed an hour after the announcement of the results of the parliamentary election (November 10) and it will last until 6 a.m. [04:00 GMT) on Sunday, November 15," Khasawneh said at a press conference.

The prime minister also announced his intention to strengthen control over the wearing of masks and the observance of social distance. The politician stressed the importance of banning mass gatherings and increasing curfews at night.

The curfew will last from 10 p.m to 6 a.m. As part of the intensified measures to combat the pandemic, tourist facilities and public beaches, including those located in private hotels throughout the kingdom, are closed starting from Monday.

Jordan has confirmed 3,259 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours and 37 fatalities. A total of 75,866 cases of the infection and 866 fatalities were confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Jordanian authorities previously announced the introduction of a curfew on Fridays (a day off in the country) until the end of this year.