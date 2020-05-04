Jordan to open all economic sectors this week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AMMAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Jordan has said businesses in all economic sectors will start operating as of May 6.

All businesses should abide by health and safety instructions and that at least 75 percent of their staff should be Jordanians, Minister of Industry and Trade Tareq Hammouri said.

Some sectors will remain closed, including food courts at malls, schools, cinemas, and gyms, the minister said in a statement.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 461 and the deaths reached nine as of Sunday, according to Health Minister Saad Jaber.