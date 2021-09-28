UrduPoint.com

Jordan To Resume Air Traffic With Syria On Sunday After 9-Year Hiatus - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Jordanian airlines will resume flights to Syria starting October 3 following a nine-year hiatus, the Jordan tv broadcaster said on Tuesday.

Air traffic between the two countries was suspended in July 2012 over the war in Syria.

A Syrian delegation led by the energy minister is currently on a visit to Amman.

