Jordan To Resume Air Traffic With Syria On Sunday After 9-Year Hiatus - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:20 PM
BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Jordanian airlines will resume flights to Syria starting October 3 following a nine-year hiatus, the Jordan tv broadcaster said on Tuesday.
Air traffic between the two countries was suspended in July 2012 over the war in Syria.
A Syrian delegation led by the energy minister is currently on a visit to Amman.