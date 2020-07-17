UrduPoint.com
Jordan To Resume Flights To, From Several European Countries Starting In August - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:03 AM

Jordan will resume direct commercial flights to and from some European countries where the COVID-19 infection rate is relatively low starting in August, Information Minister Amjad Adaileh said on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Jordan will resume direct commercial flights to and from some European countries where the COVID-19 infection rate is relatively low starting in August, Information Minister Amjad Adaileh said on Thursday.

"Flights to foreign destinations will start in the first or second week of next month ... the airports [of Jordan] will receive flights from green countries, where the threat of virus spread is low," Adaileh told the Al-Mamlaka state broadcaster.

The minister added that air traffic with Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Greece and Cyprus were likely to resume first.

Moreover, Adaileh also said that flights to Thailand and Hong Kong may be allowed as well.

According to the minister, the main goal of the government is to bring Jordanian citizens back home. In addition, a 14-day quarantine would not be mandatory for those arriving from so-called green countries, but travelers would have to be tested for COVID-19 three days before their arrival to the middle Eastern country.

