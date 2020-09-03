UrduPoint.com
Jordan To Resume International Air Travel September 8 - Reports

Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Jordan is set to resume international flights from September 8, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said Wednesday according to Jordanian media.

Travelers entering the Kingdom will be required to provide a PCR test result showing negative for COVID-19 infection and to undergo a second test in the airport at their own expense, state news agency Petra reported.

According to the reopening plan, countries of flight origins will be categorized as either green, yellow or red depending on their epidemiological situation.

Varying degrees of strictness will be applied to arrivals from each category nation, including a mandatory two-week quarantine wearing a location wristband, the agency reported.

Adaileh also announced a 24-hour blanket curfew in Amman and Zarqa, the country's largest cities, starting late on Friday.

Jordan's health ministry's latest figures show a total of 2,161 cases of infection with over 1,600 recoveries and 15 deaths.

