Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Jordan's top court has dissolved the country's branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, a transnational Islamist group, an official said Thursday, citing the group's failure to "rectify its legal status".

"The Court of Cassation yesterday (Wednesday) issued a final verdict ruling that the Muslim Brotherhood group is dissolved and has lost its legal status, for failing to rectify its legal status under Jordanian law," the official said, requesting anonymity.