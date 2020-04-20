Jordan Warns Syrian Refugees of Entering Country in Bid to Protect Citizens Amid Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jordan will not allow anyone from Syria's Rukban refugee camp to enter the country, or any medical or humanitarian aid to be sent via its territory to the camp, as protection of the Jordanian citizens is a priority amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday, adding that the camp was the responsibility of the UN mission to Syria

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Jordan will not allow anyone from Syria's Rukban refugee camp to enter the country, or any medical or humanitarian aid to be sent via its territory to the camp, as protection of the Jordanian citizens is a priority amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday, adding that the camp was the responsibility of the UN mission to Syria.

"Jordan will not allow any assistance to be transferred to the Rukban camp, or anyone from it to enter the kingdom's lands for any reason, as protection of [Jordan's] citizens is the first priority," Safadi said, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry in a press release.

Safadi also noted in a telephone conversation with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen that the Rukban camp was the responsibility of the UN mission, and that Syrian refugees should have received any medical assistance from the latter's Interior Ministry.

The foreign minister also discussed with Pedersen steps taken to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis and restore the country's security and stability.

As of now, Jordan's health authorities have confirmed 417 coronavirus cases, with seven patients having died, while Syria has registered 39 cases and three fatalities among them.