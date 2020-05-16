UrduPoint.com
Jordan Weighing All Response Options Should Israel Annex Palestinian Territories - King

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:35 AM

All response options are on the table for Jordan should the scenario occur in which Israel's plans to annex a number of Palestinian territories unfold, King Abdullah II said in an interview with the German Spiegel magazine on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) All response options are on the table for Jordan should the scenario occur in which Israel's plans to annex a number of Palestinian territories unfold, King Abdullah II said in an interview with the German Spiegel magazine on Friday.

"If Israel really annexes the west coast of the Jordan Valley in July, this will lead to a serious conflict with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. I do not want to threaten and provoke an atmosphere of contention, but we take into account all of the options," the monarch said when asked whether Jordan would breach the peace treaty with Israel.

According to King Abdullah II, chaos and extremism may intensify in the region.

"The decision on two states [Israel and Palestine] is the only way for us to move forward on this issue," he said, as quoted by the media outlet.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told the Israel Hayom newspaper in a May 6 interview that Washington was ready to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and Israeli settlement in Judea and Samaria.

On Monday, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano said that Brussels would take action if Israel continued the illegal annexation of the West Bank, as such actions were not in line with international law.

