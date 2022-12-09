UrduPoint.com

Jordan Welcomes Sudan's Framework Agreement

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Jordan on Tuesday welcomed the signing of a framework agreement between the military and civilian parties of Sudan to end the country's political crisis and establish a civilian-led transition, Jordanian News Agency (Petra) reported.

In a statement, Jordan's Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs stressed the Kingdom's full support for the agreement, calling it "an important achievement at this stage."The ministry acknowledged regional and international actors for helping to make the agreement possible and expressed hope that it would herald a new era that would satisfy the aspirations of the Sudanese people for stability and prosperity and set the ground for a final solution that would ensure security and stability in the region.

