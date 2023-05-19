Jordanian Airline Plans to Discuss Direct Flights With Russia - Tourism Board

UrduPoint.com

One of Jordanian airlines is planning to raise the issue of resuming direct flights from Russia to Jordan, as the Russian market is very important for the country, a senior representative of Jordan's Tourism Board told Sputnik on Friday

"I was recently at a meeting with (one of the Jordanian air companies), and in their plans, they said that the issue of returning flights would be raised very soon," Majd Abu Arqub said on the sidelines of the 14th International economic forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

The tourism board is interested in attracting tourists from Russia and the CIS countries to Jordan, Abu Arqub said, adding that the Russian market is one of the most important for the country's tourism sector.

In 2019, a representative of national flag carrier Royal Jordanian Airlines said at a meeting with the Russian delegation that the company was ready to consider opening flights between the Jordanian capital of Amman and the Russian resort city of Sochi.

