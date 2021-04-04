UrduPoint.com
Jordanian Army Asks Prince To Stop Undermining National Security - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Jordanian Army Asks Prince to Stop Undermining National Security - State Media

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Former Jordanian crown prince Hamza bin Al-Hussein was told on Saturday to halt actions undermining the national security, state media reported citing the armed forces.

Yousef Huneiti, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, was quoted as saying by the Petra news agency that King Abdullah's half-brother was asked to cease "movements and activities that are used to target" the security and stability of Jordan.

He denied that the prince had been arrested. The news agency said earlier that Hassan bin Zaid, another member of the royal family, and the king's confidant Basem Ibrahim Awadallah had been arrested for security reasons.

The arrests are part of a broader investigation by security agencies. The probe is ongoing. The military chief said it was being conducted in line with the law and results would be presented with full transparency.

