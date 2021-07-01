UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordanian Court Refuses To Summon Princes As Witnesses In Coup Case - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:17 PM

Jordanian Court Refuses to Summon Princes as Witnesses in Coup Case - Lawyer

Jordanian state security court rejected the motion filed by the defense to summon princes Hamzah, Ali and Hashim as witnesses in the case of an attempted coup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Jordanian state security court rejected the motion filed by the defense to summon princes Hamzah, Ali and Hashim as witnesses in the case of an attempted coup.

"The court decided not to call in the witnesses for the defense, after we filed a motion during previous hearings," Mohamed Afif, a lawyer of one of the key defendants in the case, former royal court chief Bassem Awadallah, told reporters.

The lawyer stressed that the entire list of witnesses requested by the defense, including three members of the royal family, was rejected. According to Afif, the court cited "lack of productivity and illegality, as well as the fact that the invitation of some witnesses may slow down the course of the trial" as reasons behind the decision.

The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, during which the defense will present its written pleadings to the court.

The final decision is expected to be delivered one week after the filing of the documents.

On June 21, Awadallah and King Abdullah II's distant cousin, Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, faced trial behind closed doors on charges of sedition and plotting to destabilize the monarchy.

The court did not press charges against Prince Hamzah, despite the Jordanian security forces claiming that he was at the center of an alleged plot to overthrow the king, who stripped him of his crown prince title in 2004.

The scandal broke out in April when the state news agency announced that the prince and several officials were detained on suspicion they had been undermining national security. King Abdullah said the royal family was dealing with Hamzah privately.

Related Topics

Hearing Scandal April May June Family Court

Recent Stories

Trudeau Congratulates Canadians on National Holida ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Law on 'Indigenous Peo ..

2 minutes ago

Seminar held to discuss infertility challenges in ..

2 minutes ago

13 criminals held drugs, weapons seized

2 minutes ago

LWMC to place 6000 new containers in city

6 minutes ago

13 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.