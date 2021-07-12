Jordanian Court Sentences 2 Ex-Officials to 15 Years in Jail on Sedition Charges - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Jordan's State Security Court has sentenced two former officials to 15 years in prison on charges of inciting mutiny and undermining national security, the public broadcaster Al-Mamlaka reported on Monday.

Former royal court chief Bassem Awadallah and former special envoy to Saudi Arabia Sharif Hassan bin Zaid were reportedly found guilty of sedition and plotting to destabilize the monarchy.

In April, the state news agency announced that Prince Hamzah and several officials were detained on suspicion they had attempted to topple Jordanian's ruler, King Abdullah.

The court did not press charges against the prince, despite the Jordanian security forces claiming that he was at the center of an alleged plot to overthrow the king, who stripped him of his crown prince title in 2004.

King Abdullah said the royal family was dealing with Hamzah privately. The king's chancellery said that Hamzah confirmed his loyalty to the king.