UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordanian Court Sentences 2 Ex-Officials To 15 Years In Jail On Sedition Charges - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Jordanian Court Sentences 2 Ex-Officials to 15 Years in Jail on Sedition Charges - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Jordan's State Security Court has sentenced two former officials to 15 years in prison on charges of inciting mutiny and undermining national security, the public broadcaster Al-Mamlaka reported on Monday.

Former royal court chief Bassem Awadallah and former special envoy to Saudi Arabia Sharif Hassan bin Zaid were reportedly found guilty of sedition and plotting to destabilize the monarchy.

In April, the state news agency announced that Prince Hamzah and several officials were detained on suspicion they had attempted to topple Jordanian's ruler, King Abdullah.

The court did not press charges against the prince, despite the Jordanian security forces claiming that he was at the center of an alleged plot to overthrow the king, who stripped him of his crown prince title in 2004.

King Abdullah said the royal family was dealing with Hamzah privately. The king's chancellery said that Hamzah confirmed his loyalty to the king.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia April Family Court

Recent Stories

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

6 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

24 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

37 minutes ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

37 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

1 hour ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.