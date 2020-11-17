UrduPoint.com
Jordanian Foreign Minister Offers Condolences To Damascus Over Death Of Syrian Colleague

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Jordanian Foreign Minister Offers Condolences to Damascus Over Death of Syrian Colleague

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on Tuesday expressed condolences to Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad over the loss of the country's top diplomat, Walid Muallem, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry has said.

Muallem, the veteran Syrian politician who also served as the deputy prime minister, passed away at the age of 79 on Monday morning.

"Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi today [on Tuesday] held phone talks with Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Dr. Faisal Mekdad, during which he offered condolences over the death of the deputy prime minister and the foreign minister of the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic, Dr.

Walid Muallem," the ministry said in a statement published on Twitter.

Safadi has also expressed hope for security and stability to come to Syria and its people.

A number of top and senior officials, including from Russia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Palestine, Oman and Lebanon, have already extended condolences over the death of the Syrian minister.

The farewell ceremony took place at the Saad bin Maaz mosque in Damascus.

