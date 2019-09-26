UrduPoint.com
Jordanian Foreign Ministry Expects King's Oct Trip To Russia To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:58 PM

The upcoming visit of Jordanian King Abdullah II to Russia will be a good opportunity to strengthen relations between the countries, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The upcoming visit of Jordanian King Abdullah II to Russia will be a good opportunity to strengthen relations between the countries, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that King Abdullah II was expected to attend the Valdai Discussion Club on October 3 in Sochi. The leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and the Philippines are also set to be at the forum.

"We look forward to the king's visit and his meeting with [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin], which will be another opportunity to highlight how close our friendship is, how transparent and open our relationship is and how much work we still have to do.

We thank you for your support and friendship," Safadi told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The foreign minister stressed that Russia and Jordan maintained a constructive dialogue on regional matters, shared positions concerning the Palestinian issue and cooperated productively on Syria.

Lavrov, in turn, thanked Safadi for his warm words and stressed that Moscow also valued its friendly relations with Amman.

