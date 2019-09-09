UrduPoint.com
Jordanian King Affirms Intent To Enhance Relations With Tunisia

Mon 09th September 2019 | 10:30 PM

Jordanian King Affirms Intent to Enhance Relations With Tunisia

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Jordan's King Abdullah II held a meeting on Monday with Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui and confirmed the country's commitment to expanding relations with Tunisia and enhancing cooperation in various fields.

"Tunisia and Jordan are in brotherly and historical relations.

Jordan is eager to expand joint cooperation in the various fields to meet the interests of the two countries," the Jordanian monarch said at a meeting.

The two also stressed the need to continue coordination and bilateral dialogue on different issues of common interest and regional developments.

Earlier on Monday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed with his Tunisian counterpart regional developments and ways to strengthen the Jordanian-Tunisian relations.

