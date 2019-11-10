UrduPoint.com
Jordanian King Announces Return Of Full Sovereignty Over 2 Pieces Of Land Leased By Israel

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

Jordanian King Announces Return of Full Sovereignty Over 2 Pieces of Land Leased by Israel

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) King of Jordan Abdullah II declared on Sunday that the kingdom decided to reclaim full sovereignty over the border territories of Al Ghamr and Baqura, which Israel was permitted to lease under the 1994 peace treaty.

The king made the statement in a speech inaugurating a new parliamentary session.

"Today, I also announce the expiration of the Peace Treaty annexes on Al Ghamr and Baqura and the imposition of our full sovereignty over every inch of those lands," the king said in the speech, quoted by the Jordan news Agency.

Jordan and Israel signed a peace treaty in 1994, adjusting land and water disputes. Under the document, Israel recognizes Jordan's sovereignty over the pieces of land in question, with its landowners getting the right for 25-year renewable lease.

In October 2018, Jordan informed Israel about its intention not to renew the lease, exercising its right under the treaty.

