Jordanian King Appoints New Prime Minister Khasawneh, Tasks Him to Form Fresh Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Jordanian King Abdullah II has named the country's senior diplomat and palace advisor, Bisher Khasawneh, as the new Prime Minister and charged him with the formation of a new government after Omar Razzaz's government stepped down.

On Saturday, the king accepted the resignation of Razzaz's government, a week after the dissolution of the country's parliament ahead of the legislative election set for November 10.

"Following the resignation of the Cabinet of Dr. Omar Razzaz, I entrust you [Bisher Khasawneh] with heading and forming a new Cabinet, which must include competent and excelling leaders, and must be capable of undertaking the responsibility before it, in accordance with the Constitution," the king said late on Wednesday, as quoted by the Royal Hashemite Court.

Khasawneh previously served as Jordan's ambassador to Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia and France and later assumed the positions of the state minister for foreign affairs and the Minister for Legal Affairs. Until his appointment as the prime minister, he served as an advisor to the king.

The November 10 elections is one of the few worldwide whose date remained remained unchanged in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the country's constitution, the king has the right to extend the parliament's term for another year, but no more than two.