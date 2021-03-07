Jordanian King Approves Appointment of 10 New Ministers in Cabinet Reshuffle

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Jordanian King Abdullah II on Sunday approved the cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of 10 new ministers in the government of Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh.

"We, Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the basis of Article 35 of the Constitution, at the request of the prime minister, I indicate the following: to appoint Mohammad Musa as the minister of water resources, Ali Ayed as the minister of culture, Wajih Azaizeh as the minister of transport, Ahmad Ziadat as the justice minister, Khaled Hneifat as the agriculture minister, Mohammad Abu Qudais as the education minister, Mahmoud Kharabsheh as the minister of state for legal affairs, Maen Qatamin as the minister of labor, Sakher Dudin as the minister of state for media affairs and Mazen Faraya as the minister of interior," a Royal statement said.

The king also approved the resignation of 12 former ministers. The positions of the minister for the development of state institutions and the minister for investment issues were abolished.