Jordanian King Approves Cabinet Reshuffle - Royal Hashemite Court

King of Jordan Abdullah II approved on Thursday a reshuffle of the government that implies the replacement of 11 ministers, the Royal Hashemite Court said

"A Royal Decree was issued on Thursday, approving the reshuffle of Prime Minister Omar Razzaz's Cabinet," the�Royal Hashemite Court said in a statement.

The decree includes the Names of 11 officials. According to the document, Muhyiddine Touq is the new minister of higher education and scientific research, while Tayseer Nueimi and Saleh Kharabsheh were appointed minister of education and minister of environment, respectively.

The order also named Ibrahim Shahahdeh as agriculture minister, Mohamad Ississ as finance minister, Amjad Adaileh as minister of state for media affairs, Mohammad Khalaileh as minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Basim Tweissi as culture minister, Fares Braizat as minister of youth, Wissam Rabadi as minister of planning and international cooperation and Khalid Saif as transport minister.

The ministers were sworn in before the king at Al Husseiniya Palace.

The Jordanian monarch also received the outgoing ministers and thanked them for their efforts.

The cabinet reshuffle is the fourth in the government of Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, who was appointed in 2018 after the resignation of former Prime Minister Hani Mulki.