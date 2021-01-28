UrduPoint.com
Jordanian King Calls For Int'l Support In Safeguarding Refugees' Health Amid Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Jordanian King Calls for Int'l Support in Safeguarding Refugees' Health Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Jordanian King Abdullah II on Thursday called for international support in taking care of the well-being and health of refugees in the challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As host of the second highest number of refugees per capita globally, Jordan continues to protect refugees in its pandemic response, and we are among the first countries in the world to start vaccinating refugees for free. But international support is essential," the king said while addressing the Davos Agenda virtual event.

According to the king, countries across the world must collectively work to develop new policy tools aimed at addressing "the problems of today and tomorrow."

"Amidst these challenging times, safeguarding the health and well-being of refugees remains a global responsibility," the king added.

Jordan launched mass vaccination of refugees using vaccines developed by Pfizer and China's Sinopharm earlier in January. According to Jordan's national vaccination plan, all residents of the country, including asylum seekers and refugees, are entitled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge.

Apart from Jordan, the United Nations Refugee Agency has repeatedly called for greater support for refugees amid the pandemic. In particular, the UN agency has called for the equitable inclusion of refugees, stateless persons and internally displaced people in the World Health Organization's vaccine distribution mechanism, COVAX.

