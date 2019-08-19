Jordanian King, German Defense Minister Discuss Efforts to Achieve Peace in Region

(@FahadShabbir)

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) King Abdullah II of Jordan and German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer held a meeting on Monday, during which they discussed the ways of achieving peace in the region and bolstering strategic relations between the two countries, the Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) said.

"The meeting seeks to discuss regional issues, an opportunity to achieve peace and stability in the middle East and efforts to fight terrorism, in terms of importance to strengthen the cooperation between the countries," the RHC said in a statement.

According to the court, King Abdullah II expresses his appreciation for Germany's support in various areas.

In September 2018, Berlin announced a $135 million assistance package to help Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon. According to the UN Refugee Agency, the eight-year conflict between the Syrian government, armed opposition and terrorist groups has left 6.6 million Syrians internally displaced, with 5.5 million more currently living as refugees in foreign countries, mainly neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.