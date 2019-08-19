UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordanian King, German Defense Minister Discuss Efforts To Achieve Peace In Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:01 PM

Jordanian King, German Defense Minister Discuss Efforts to Achieve Peace in Region

King Abdullah II of Jordan and German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer held a meeting on Monday, during which they discussed the ways of achieving peace in the region and bolstering strategic relations between the two countries, the Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) said

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) King Abdullah II of Jordan and German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer held a meeting on Monday, during which they discussed the ways of achieving peace in the region and bolstering strategic relations between the two countries, the Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) said.

"The meeting seeks to discuss regional issues, an opportunity to achieve peace and stability in the middle East and efforts to fight terrorism, in terms of importance to strengthen the cooperation between the countries," the RHC said in a statement.

According to the court, King Abdullah II expresses his appreciation for Germany's support in various areas.

In September 2018, Berlin announced a $135 million assistance package to help Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon. According to the UN Refugee Agency, the eight-year conflict between the Syrian government, armed opposition and terrorist groups has left 6.6 million Syrians internally displaced, with 5.5 million more currently living as refugees in foreign countries, mainly neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Turkey German Germany Berlin Lebanon Middle East September 2018 Government Refugee Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Senior US Official to Speak at Wildlife Enforcemen ..

3 minutes ago

Four Philippine Nationals Among Sailors Captured b ..

3 minutes ago

Finnish Supreme Court Dismisses Polish Activists' ..

3 minutes ago

New York Police Officer Pantaleo Fired for 2014 Ki ..

3 minutes ago

Norwegian Mosque Shooter Agrees to Medical Checkup ..

8 minutes ago

Kashmiris anxiously waiting for Trump's mediation: ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.