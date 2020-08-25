Jordanian King, Iraqi Prime Minister to Hold Talks in Amman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Jordanian King Abdullah II and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will meet in the kingdom's capital of Amman on Tuesday to discuss economic, cultural and security ties between the countries, as well as regional issues.

The meeting was scheduled to be held on Monday, but was eventually postponed, as Iraqi Communications Minister Arkan Shihab, who had arrived as part of the country's government delegation on an official visit in Amman, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

A member of the Iraqi parliament's foreign relations committee, Amer al-Fayez, told Sputnik that al-Fayez was quarantined in a hotel with the embassy's staff and "all those who received the minister.

"

The meeting between Al-Kadhimi and Abdullah II will take place at Queen Alia International Airport.

According to Arabic news outlets, Amman should also soon host a trilateral summit between Al-Kadhimi, Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, and the exact date is yet to be set.

However, the Iraqi lawmaker noted that Baghdad obtains no information about Sisi's visit to Amman in regard to the latest developments.