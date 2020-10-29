UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordanian King, US Defense Secretary Discuss Bilateral Strategic Cooperation - Royal Court

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Jordanian King, US Defense Secretary Discuss Bilateral Strategic Cooperation - Royal Court

Jordanian King Abdullah II held talks on Thursday with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on the strategic partnership between the two countries and the efforts to fight terrorism, the Royal Hashemite Court has said

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Jordanian King Abdullah II held talks on Thursday with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on the strategic partnership between the two countries and the efforts to fight terrorism, the Royal Hashemite Court has said.

"His Majesty King Abdullah, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, met on Thursday with US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, and discussed the strategic Jordanian-US partnership, and the ongoing regional and international efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic approach," the court said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, as well as by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hneiti and US Ambassador to Jordan Henry T. Wooster.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Court

Recent Stories

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

1 minute ago

Statement on meeting with PSL franchisees

42 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister Calls for National Unity Am ..

50 seconds ago

Any Peacekeeping Mission in Nagorno-Karabakh Requi ..

51 seconds ago

Russia's Chechnya, Belarus Plan to Exchange Journa ..

54 seconds ago

Minister welcomes foreign, local investment in hou ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.