Jordanian King, US Defense Secretary Discuss Bilateral Strategic Cooperation - Royal Court

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Jordanian King Abdullah II held talks on Thursday with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on the strategic partnership between the two countries and the efforts to fight terrorism, the Royal Hashemite Court has said.

"His Majesty King Abdullah, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, met on Thursday with US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, and discussed the strategic Jordanian-US partnership, and the ongoing regional and international efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic approach," the court said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, as well as by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hneiti and US Ambassador to Jordan Henry T. Wooster.