Jordanian King's Office Confirms Information Shared In Pandora Papers

Mon 04th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Jordanian King Abdullah II owns real estate in the United States and the United Kingdom, and information shared in the so-called Pandora papers is not a secret, the king's press office said on Monday.

The Pandora Papers journalistic investigation has revealed that Abdullah II owns offshore property in the UK and the US worth over $100 million, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported on Sunday.

"The king owns a number of apartments and houses in the US and Great Britain, and this is not new information and not a secret.

His excellency use some of his properties during his official visits and receive official guests there," the office said in a statement.

According to the press office, the information in Pandora Papers was not interpreted correctly.

"The decision not to make public the information about the private real estate of the king is connected with his personality, and not with the aim of making a secret and hide it, as it was presented in the Pandora Papers," the office added.

