Jordanian Lawmaker Detained in Israel Over Alleged Weapons Smuggling - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Jordanian lawmaker Imad Al-Adwan has been detained in Israel on suspicion of arms and gold smuggling, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"The ministry in coordination with all relevant authorities is monitoring the case of representative Imad al-Adwan, who was arrested by Israeli authorities over alleged arms and gold smuggling," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that Israeli police had arrested the lawmaker on suspicion of trying to smuggle gold and weapons. The police reportedly found evidence of an attempt to smuggle 100 kilograms (220 Pounds) of gold, 12 long guns, 12 ZIG pistols, and 167 Glock pistols to Israel.