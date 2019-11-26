UrduPoint.com
Jordanian Lawmaker Urges Gov't To End Trade With Israel Over Settlements Issue - Reports

Tue 26th November 2019

Abdul Karim al-Doghmi, a member of the Jordanian parliament, on Tuesday urged the country's authorities to abandon trade with Israel in light of its continued construction of settlements in the West Bank and called for a vote of no-confidence in his government, Ammon News reported

On November 19, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved a bill extending Israeli law over strategic settlements in the West Bank. This decision followed US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's statement that the United States no longer considered Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land to be illegal.

According to the Jordanian news agency, during a parliamentary session, the lawmaker urged for trade with Israel to stop and called for a vote of no-confidence in the government over a widely unpopular gas import deal it concluded with a US-Israeli energy consortium.

The agency also reported that in response to a request from al-Doghmi, Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tariq Hammouri said that the country had imported $14 million worth of goods from Israel and exported about $92 million worth of goods.

In 2016, US Noble Energy, a company that executes Leviathan gas sales in Israel, signed an agreement with Jordan's National Electric Power Company Ltd for natural gas imports. NEPCO head Abdelfattah al-Daradkeh said in an interview with the Jordan Times newspaper that gas transit from Israel to Jordan would begin in 2020. This will allow the country to save over $1 billion on energy costs amid its strong dependence on energy imports.

