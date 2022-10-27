UrduPoint.com

Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead Of Government Reshuffle - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Reshuffle - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Jordanian ministers have submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh ahead of a cabinet reshuffle, the Jordan news Agency (Petra) reported on Wednesday.

The reshuffle in the Jordanian government will be the fifth since Al Khasawneh became prime minister in October 2020.

Al Khasawneh, a former diplomat and palace adviser who was educated in the UK, was appointed by King Abdullah II to help the country deal with the consequences of COVID-19 and defuse anger over the failure of successive governments to fulfill promises of prosperity and curb corruption.

Jordan has recently been facing economic challenges exacerbated by the influx of refugees fleeing conflicts in neighboring Syria and Iraq, as well as internal problems such as high unemployment, poverty and corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Syria Iraq United Kingdom October 2020 Government Refugee Cabinet

Recent Stories

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

39 minutes ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

39 minutes ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

39 minutes ago
 IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for D ..

IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - ..

39 minutes ago
 Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Res ..

Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Reshuffle - Reports

48 minutes ago
 Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells ..

Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells With Toxic Substances -Russia ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.