Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead Of Government Reshuffle - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Jordanian ministers have submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh ahead of a cabinet reshuffle, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported on Wednesday

The reshuffle in the Jordanian government will be the fifth since Al Khasawneh became prime minister in October 2020.

Al Khasawneh, a former diplomat and palace adviser who was educated in the UK, was appointed by King Abdullah II to help the country deal with the consequences of COVID-19 and defuse anger over the failure of successive governments to fulfill promises of prosperity and curb corruption.

Jordan has recently been facing economic challenges exacerbated by the influx of refugees fleeing conflicts in neighboring Syria and Iraq, as well as internal problems such as high unemployment, poverty and corruption.

