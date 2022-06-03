Jordanian Prime Minister Calls Russian Presence in Southern Syria Stabilizing Factor

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The presence of the Russian military in southern Syria in recent years has been a stabilizing factor for the region, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Thursday.

"The truth is that the Russian presence in southern Syria in recent years has been a stabilizing factor for southern Syria," Safadi said during a joint press conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Jordan's capital of Amman.

Safadi added that great efforts are needed to stabilize this region. According to him, Jordan is facing the problem of drug smuggling from southern Syria.