Jordanian Prime Minister Orders To Tighten Measures Against COVID-19 At Syrian Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:00 AM

Jordanian Prime Minister Orders to Tighten Measures Against COVID-19 at Syrian Border

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz has ordered to implement additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 via the Omari border crossing near Syria.

On Saturday, Jordan's emergency center announced total isolation of the city of Ar-Ramtha, near the Syrian border, starting Monday and until further notice.

The Omari border crossing is a key transfer hub for cargo from Lebanon and Syria on the way to the Arabian Peninsula through Jordan.

"We must do more to ensure the safety of our people in the general security service, customs, border service, [and] all other agencies as well as drivers and workers," Razzaz said in hid weekly address.

The prime minister has added that the government pays special attention to land border checkpoints.

Jordan has confirmed a total of 1,300 cases, while the number in Syria has reached 1,677.

