Jordanian Regulator Approves Emergency Use Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:26 PM
Jordan's health regulator on Wednesday issued an emergency use authorization for Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine against COVID-19
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Jordan's health regulator on Wednesday issued an emergency use authorization for Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine against COVID-19.
"On Wednesday, the organization for control over the quality of food and medicine allowed the emergency use of the Russian Sputnik vaccine," the regulator said in a statement.
The use of the Russian vaccine is already approved in nearly 50 countries.