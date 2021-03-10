UrduPoint.com
Jordanian Regulator Approves Emergency Use Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:26 PM

Jordanian Regulator Approves Emergency Use of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V

Jordan's health regulator on Wednesday issued an emergency use authorization for Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Jordan's health regulator on Wednesday issued an emergency use authorization for Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine against COVID-19.

"On Wednesday, the organization for control over the quality of food and medicine allowed the emergency use of the Russian Sputnik vaccine," the regulator said in a statement.

The use of the Russian vaccine is already approved in nearly 50 countries.

