MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) The president of the upper house of the Jordanian parliament, the Senate, Faisal Al-Fayez, and Russian Ambassador to Jordan Gleb Desyatnikov held a meeting, during which discussed the situation in Syria and Palestine, media reported on Sunday.

During the meeting, Al-Fayez stressed that Russia and Jordan had common positions on the wide range of issues, including the Palestinian problem and resolution of the Syrian crisis by political means, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The Jordanian upper house's president added that the bilateral relations between Moscow and Amman should also be developed in the economic and investment spheres, the media said.

Desyatnikov, in turn, described Moscow's ties with Jordan as "very developed," noting that they were based on mutual understanding between Russian President Vladimir Putin and King of Jordan Abdullah II. He also stressed that Russia supported all efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in Syria, adding that Moscow worked together with Amman on the issue of Rukban refugee camp, according to the news agency.

According to the media, Desyatnikov also said that Moscow took the side of Jordan regarding the Palestinian problem.