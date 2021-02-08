Jordanian Students to Return to School After Almost 1-Year Hiatus on Sunday - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Over 773,000 Jordanian Primary school and kindergarten students will come back to full-time education starting Sunday as the country's private and public schools gradually reopen after one-year hiatus over the pandemic, the country's Al-Mamlaka broadcaster reported on Monday.

Some 287,895 high school students will return to the traditional form of education from February 21, and, at the last stage beginning on March 7, more than a million of secondary school students will go back to full-time courses.

Students' parents will be granted the right to choose between a full-time and a part-time form of education, with a requirement for taking school examination.

The Jordanian authorities decided back in March 2020 to transfer educational facilities to a remote learning mode over the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, the country's health authorities have recorded 335,154 cases of the coronavirus, including 4,379 deaths.