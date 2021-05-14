Jordanians Gather at Israeli Border Demanding to Be Let Into Palestine

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Hundreds of Jordanian citizens have headed to the border with Israel to protest Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip and demand they be let through to Palestine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

This is not the first time that Jordanians have organized mass protests during hostilities to show solidarity with Palestinians and express their readiness to join the resistance.

Jordanian law enforcement reportedly blocked all paths leading to the Jordan River Crossing, also known as Sheikh Hussein Bridge, which is one of three border crossings between Jordan and Israel.

Several political and public organizations in Jordan called for rallies and protests across the country to protest the actions of the Israeli military against Palestinians. Some of those organizations urged their supporters to head toward the Palestinian border.

On Wednesday evening, a big rally gathered in Amman outside the Israeli embassy. Protesters demanded the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador from Jordan and the abolition of peace agreements with Tel Aviv.

King of Jordan Abdullah II in a phone call with Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley condemned "Israeli escalation in Jerusalem" and called for measures to curb the violence that threatens the stability and security of the entire region.

The confrontation on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip escalated on Monday evening. Around 1,750 rockets have since been fired from the Palestinian enclave toward Israeli territory. Israel has responded by launching multiple strikes against Gaza.