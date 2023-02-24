UrduPoint.com

Jordanians Protest In Amman Against Recent Israeli Raid In Palestine

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Dozens of Jordanians held a protest on Friday near the Israeli embassy in Amman, condemning a raid by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the West Bank city of Nablus that resulted in the death of 11 Palestinians, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The protesters shouted slogans against Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people. They also rejected the 1994 peace treaty with Israel and called on the Jordanian government to close the Israeli embassy in Amman.

On Wednesday, the IDF launched an operation in Nablus to allegedly apprehend Palestinians suspected of terrorist activity. The Israeli forces said they had neutralized three wanted terrorists in the operation.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that at least 11 people had died as a result of the Israeli raid, with more than 100 people receiving injuries.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

