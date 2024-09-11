Open Menu

Jordanians Vote In Election Overshadowed By Gaza War

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Jordanians vote in election overshadowed by Gaza war

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Jordanians voted Tuesday in a parliamentary election overshadowed by the Gaza war and concerns over a slump in tourism, a sector vital to the kingdom's economy.

It is the first vote since a 2022 reform increased the number of seats in the house, reserving more for women and lowering the minimum age for candidates.

Despite these efforts to modernise the legislature, voters and candidates said the war in the Gaza Strip dominated the election.

After voting, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said he hoped the turnout would not be affected by "this brutal Israeli aggression".

"We hope that the vote will be high and befitting of this national occasion," he said.

Independent Election Commission chairman Musa Maaytah later told a news conference he expected turnout "to be around the average of the previous elections in 2020 and 2016" when it was "around 30 percent".

Polls closed at 7:00 pm (1600 GMT), with the electoral authority announcing a turnout of about 32 percent.

Chief European parliament observer Zeljana Zovko had earlier told reporters voting was "going smoothly".

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Gaza Women 2016 2020

Recent Stories

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

3 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

6 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

8 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

9 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

10 hours ago
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

12 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

12 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

13 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

14 hours ago

More Stories From World