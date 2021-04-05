UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan's Abdullah Accepts Mediation With Hamzah: Palace

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 11:23 PM

Jordan's Abdullah accepts mediation with Hamzah: palace

Jordan's King Abdullah II has agreed to enter mediation with Prince Hamzah to heal a rift within the royal family, the palace said Monday

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Jordan's King Abdullah II has agreed to enter mediation with Prince Hamzah to heal a rift within the royal family, the palace said Monday.

Abdullah has "decided to handle the question of Prince Hamzah within the framework of the Hashemite (ruling) family and entrusted it to (his uncle) Prince Hassan", it said in a statement.

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

UN Sees Jordan's Stability 'Critically Important' ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue deals 234 emergencies in last 24 hours

3 minutes ago

Farmers must monitor weather alerts for proper man ..

3 minutes ago

Special Envoy for Iran to Lead US Delegation at JC ..

3 minutes ago

Libyan Presidential Council Head Announces Creatio ..

3 minutes ago

US Environmental Groups Demand Stopping New Deep W ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.