TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Jordan's ambassador will return to Israel in the coming days since the two countries signed an agreement that implied the transfer of responsibility of two Jordanians, arrested in Israel, to the Jordanian Security Forces, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Monday.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi previously recalled the ambassador in Israel, Ghassan Majali, for consultations over the illegal detention of two citizens of the kingdom in Israel.

"Jordan will send its ambassador to Israel in the coming days after an agreement was reached between the countries for the transferring of the responsibility of the two arrested Jordanians in Israel to the Jordanian security forces," the office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Israel considers the relationship between Jordan and Israel as a cornerstone of regional stability and will continue to act to ensure the region's security.

The Jordanian foreign minister earlier stressed that Israel was completely responsible for the deteriorating health of the detainees. He also added that Jordan will take all legal and diplomatic measures to return int citizens.

Israel detained Hiba al-Labadi, 32, on her way to a wedding at the Allenby crossing in the Jordan Valley on August 20. Abdul Rahman Miri Miri, 29, was arrested on September 2 as he entered the West Bank from Jordan while heading for a wedding. The Palestinian Authority Prisoners Affairs Commission has said that both of them were held under administrative detention orders. Al-Labadi went on a hunger strike after being arrested which resulted in several hospitalizations. Miri also had health issues as needed regular checkups after battling cancer in 2010.