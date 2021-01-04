UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan's Economy Expected To Grow By 2.5 Percent In 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:04 PM

Jordan's economy expected to grow by 2.5 percent in 2021

Jordan's economy is expected to grow by 2.5 percent in 2021 and the government will launch a program to address challenges in several sectors between 2021-2024, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said Monday

AMMAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Jordan's economy is expected to grow by 2.5 percent in 2021 and the government will launch a program to address challenges in several sectors between 2021-2024, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said Monday.

Khasawneh made his remarks as he delivered the cabinet's policy statement to the Lower House, where he said Jordan's economy contracted by 3 percent in 2020.

He added that the country's budget deficit after foreign grants is expected to reach around 2.055 billion dinars (around 2.9 billion U.S. Dollars), representing 3.7 percent of the gross domestic product.

Noting that Jordan faced unprecedented circumstances during the corona-virus crisis, he added that the government will launch a program this year covering the period from 2021-2024 to address the various challenges in various economic, social, and financial fields.

The program, he said, will focus on enhancing the competitiveness of these sectors to increase economic growth and help reduce unemployment and attract foreign investments and increase exports. The prime minister added that the government will also make efforts to improve the country's health care system.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Budget 2020 From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

UAE committed to supporting joint Arab action to p ..

6 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi lauds achievements of Ajman Polic ..

6 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding ..

1 second ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Year's first snowfall likely to start in Murree fr ..

2 minutes ago

Polish Security Service Prevents Anti-Muslim Terro ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.