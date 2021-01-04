(@FahadShabbir)

AMMAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Jordan's economy is expected to grow by 2.5 percent in 2021 and the government will launch a program to address challenges in several sectors between 2021-2024, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said Monday.

Khasawneh made his remarks as he delivered the cabinet's policy statement to the Lower House, where he said Jordan's economy contracted by 3 percent in 2020.

He added that the country's budget deficit after foreign grants is expected to reach around 2.055 billion dinars (around 2.9 billion U.S. Dollars), representing 3.7 percent of the gross domestic product.

Noting that Jordan faced unprecedented circumstances during the corona-virus crisis, he added that the government will launch a program this year covering the period from 2021-2024 to address the various challenges in various economic, social, and financial fields.

The program, he said, will focus on enhancing the competitiveness of these sectors to increase economic growth and help reduce unemployment and attract foreign investments and increase exports. The prime minister added that the government will also make efforts to improve the country's health care system.