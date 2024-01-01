AMMAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Jordan's economy grew by 2.7 percent by the end of the third quarter compared to the same period last year, the state-run Petra news agency reported Sunday.

The overall growth is attributed to the expansion of the majority of economic sectors in the third quarter, said the report, citing official figures issued by the Department of Statistics.

The hotels and restaurants sector achieved the highest growth rate of 6.3 percent in the period compared to the same period last year, followed by the transport, storage, and communications sector, with a growth rate of 5.3 percent, according to the report.

It also listed the positive performance of the agriculture, hunting, forestry, and fishing sector, and the manufacturing sector, which registered 5.1 percent and 3.9 percent growth, respectively.