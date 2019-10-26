UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 05:31 PM

Jordan's Foreign Minister Reiterates Importance of Preserving Syrian Sovereignty

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Saturday that it was crucial to help Syria in keeping its sovereignty and support the country's people in their fight against terrorism.

"It is important to preserve the sovereignty of Syria, we must support the Syrian people in the fight against terrorism, not forgetting the role of this country in the middle East.

Both domestic and foreign forces interfere with the welfare of the Syrian people," Safadi said at the 18h Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku.

The NAM was established at the 1961 Non-Aligned Conference in Belgrade after the emergence of a bipolar world and the formation of two military blocks � NATO and the Warsaw Pact. Back then the movement comprised Yugoslavia, India and Egypt.

Today, the Non-Aligned Movement unites 120 countries that have refused to participate in military blocs.

