UrduPoint.com

Jordan's Foreign Ministry Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Temple Mount Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Jordan's Foreign Ministry Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Temple Mount Visit

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The Jordanian Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Amir Weissbrod on Tuesday to protest against Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that Ben Gvir visited Temple Mount for the first time since the elections in November 2022. According to media reports, the visit was agreed upon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A row of Arab countries and Palestine strongly condemned the minister's visit.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Israeli Ambassador in Amman to the ministry to protest against the actions of the Israeli Minister of National Security this morning. The Israeli Ambassador was given a note of protest, which he must convey to his government," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also urged Israel to "refrain from any measures that would damage the sanctity of holy sites and put an end to attempts to change the historical and legal status quo."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Israel Palestine Visit Amman Temple November Media From Government Arab

Recent Stories

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace ..

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace Summit Proposal

18 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over anchorperson' ..

18 minutes ago
 Atlantic Council to hold 7th annual Global Energy ..

Atlantic Council to hold 7th annual Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi

26 minutes ago
 Erdogan Expected to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Z ..

Erdogan Expected to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy on Wednesday - Spokes ..

23 minutes ago
 Tanzanian president lifts ban on opposition politi ..

Tanzanian president lifts ban on opposition political rallies

23 minutes ago
 PTI lost popularity for promoting uncivilized lang ..

PTI lost popularity for promoting uncivilized language among youth: Federal Mini ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.