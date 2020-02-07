UrduPoint.com
Jordan's King Abdullah II to Begin First Ever Visit to Armenia on Monday - Yerevan

King of Jordan Abdullah II will travel to Armenia on Monday for his first-ever two-day official visit at the invitation of President Armen Sarkissian, the presidential press service said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) King of Jordan Abdullah II will travel to Armenia on Monday for his first-ever two-day official visit at the invitation of President Armen Sarkissian, the presidential press service said on Friday.

"The official ceremony and negotiations between Sarkissian with Abdullah II will be held at the residence of the president of Armenia.

The leaders of the two countries will also deliver a speech on the subject of religion and tolerance," the statement read.

During the visit, the king of Jordan will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and visit the Armenian genocide memorial complex, Tsitsernakaberd.

Sarkissian and Abdullah II met previously in April 2019 during a visit of the Armenian president to Jordan.

