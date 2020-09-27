MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) Jordan King Abdullah II on Sunday officially dissolved the country's parliament in order to paving the way for a legislative election set for November 10, the monarch's office said in a statement.

The move is in line with Jordanian political protocol in preparation for nationwide polls. According to the country's constitution, the cabinet of ministers automatically goes into a caretaker capacity until a new prime minister forms a cabinet.

The November 10 date is one of the few elections worldwide to have remained unchanged in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.