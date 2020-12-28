(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Jordanian King Abdullah II has passed an invitation to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi to visit Jordan's capital, Amman, according to a statement from the monarch's office.

"During a phone conversation, the King of Jordan invited the President of Egypt to visit Jordan.

In his turn, [the Egyptian leader] expressed gratitude for the invitation and readiness to accept it," the Sunday statement says.

According to the release, both leaders confirmed the importance of developing bilateral strategic ties and cooperating in a number of areas of common interest.