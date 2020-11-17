UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan's King Leaves For Abu Dhabi To Hold Talks With UAE, Bahrain On Wednesday - Amman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Jordan's King Leaves for Abu Dhabi to Hold Talks With UAE, Bahrain on Wednesday - Amman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Jordanian King Abdullah II is heading to the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi to participate on Wednesday in a trilateral summit with the monarch of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to the Royal Hashemite Court.

"His Majesty King Abdullah II departs for the #UAE to participate in a trilateral summit with #Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces #Jordan," the royal court said in its Twitter post.

The participation of the Jordanian king comes at the invitation of the UAE capital's crown prince, the court added.

The topics and details of the summit have yet to be revealed.

Related Topics

Twitter UAE Abu Dhabi Bahrain Post Court Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Online registrations open for 15th IDEX and NAVDEX ..

36 minutes ago

ADP launches ‘Safe Child City’

36 minutes ago

Taste Creative Center opened in Dubai

51 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,255 new COVID-19 cases, 715 recove ..

51 minutes ago

Helping disadvantaged people hallmark of a civiliz ..

1 hour ago

Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.