MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Jordanian King Abdullah II is heading to the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi to participate on Wednesday in a trilateral summit with the monarch of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to the Royal Hashemite Court.

The participation of the Jordanian king comes at the invitation of the UAE capital's crown prince, the court added.

The topics and details of the summit have yet to be revealed.