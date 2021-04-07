UrduPoint.com
Jordan's King Says Last Few Days 'Most Painful' Amid Prince Hamzah's Security Breach Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:59 PM

The king of Jordan, Abdullah II, said Wednesday, in his first public speech since the security allegations against former crown prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein emerged, that the last few days had been "most painful."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The king of Jordan, Abdullah II, said Wednesday, in his first public speech since the security allegations against former crown prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein emerged, that the last few days had been "most painful."

The prince said Sunday he was under house arrest, a day after state media reported that he was told to stop actions that undermined national stability, as part of a broader security probe. On Monday, the royal court said the prince had sworn loyalty to the king.

"The challenge of the past days was the not the most dangerous or difficult for the stability of our homeland, but it was the most painful, since the pirates of the strife were within our house and without, and nothing compares to what I have felt from shock and pain and anger as a brother and a guardian of the Hashemite family, and as the leader to this beloved people," the king said.

The king went on to say that the situation was stable.

"I speak to you today as family and tribe and the subjects of absolute trust and the source of determination, to reassure you that the strife is over, and that our proud Jordan is safe and stable, and will remain, god willing, safe and stable, cemented by the determination of the Jordanians and invincible with their cohesion, and with the dedication of our valiant Arab army and our security apparatus guarding the homeland's security," the king said.

