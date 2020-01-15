Jordan's King Abdullah II said on Wednesday that the United States was trying to impose an 'unthinkable' solution on the Middle East through its proposed economic plan aimed to solve the Israel-Palestine conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Jordan's King Abdullah II said on Wednesday that the United States was trying to impose an 'unthinkable' solution on the middle East through its proposed economic plan aimed to solve the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"One state [the US] is actively seeking to impose an 'unthinkable' solution on the [Middle Eastern region and the world," the king said during an address to the European Parliament.

He added that a more peaceful world was not possible without a stable Middle East.

Palestine has rejected a peace plan that the United States laid out in the summer in an attempt to woo regional economic heavyweights into funding Palestinian projects as a way of ending the decades-old conflict with Israel. The Palestinian community rejected the US proposal, touted as a "deal of the century," for fear it would undermine prospects for the two-state solution.