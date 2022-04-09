(@ChaudhryMAli88)

King Abdullah of Jordan will travel to Germany for an emergency surgery to treat a herniated disc at the advice of Jordanian doctors on Sunday, country's media reported, citing the Royal Court

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) King Abdullah of Jordan will travel to Germany for an emergency surgery to treat a herniated disc at the advice of Jordanian doctors on Sunday, country's media reported, citing the Royal Court.

The surgery will be reportedly performed at a specialized hospital in Frankfurt later in the week.

The king has been suffering form intermittent pain in the spine after years of parachuting while serving in the special forces, Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

King Abdullah will have to spend about a week in the hospital for rehabilitation, after which he will return to Jordan, according to the news agency.